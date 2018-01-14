Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Skates Saturday

Anisimov (upper body) was able to skate for about 10 minutes prior to Saturday's practice, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While it amounts to a positive step forward for Anisimov, Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville ruled the center out for Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, and wasn't optimistic Anisimov would be ready to go for the team's subsequent contest Jan. 20 against the Islanders. Nick Schmaltz should remain a mainstay on the second line until Anisimov is healthy again.