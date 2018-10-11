Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Slow start to season

Anisimov has gone scoreless through the first three games of the campaign.

Anisimov has yet to find his scoring touch, but he's still averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game while getting looks on the second power-play unit, so his scoreless streak should be snapped soon enough. His next chance to crack the scoresheet will come Thursday in Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories