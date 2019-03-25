Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Snaps goal drought
Anisimov potted a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Anisimov won a faceoff early in the third period back to Brent Seabrook, and then deflected the defender's shot by Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer. Anisimov is up to 14 goals and 34 points in 71 games this year, primarily functioning as a middle-six forward. Anisimov had three shots and a blocked shot in the contest as well.
