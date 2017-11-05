Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Stays hot with power-play marker
Anisimov opened the scoring with a power-play goal in Saturday's win over the Wild.
The tally held up as the game winner, as Corey Crawford was able to shut down the Wild the rest of the way. The third-line center has caught fire for the Blackhawks, scoring in four straight games and bringing himself to seven points in 14 contests. It's his role with the man advantage that makes him worth a look in fantasy. The sniper has scored power-play markers in back-to-back contests and is firing plenty of pucks on net. His goals often come in bunches, but Anisimov is a capable 20-goal-scorer and serviceable fantasy center.
