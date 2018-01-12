Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Still unavailable

Anisimov will miss at least two more games due to his upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful that Anisimov will be ready to return right after the Blackhawks' upcoming bye week, but there's still no guarantee that he'll be fit to play when Chicago returns to action Jan. 20 against the Islanders. Nick Schmaltz has excelled while centering the Blackhawks' second line during Anisimov's absence, so the Russian pivot may end up skating on the team's third line once he returns to the lineup.