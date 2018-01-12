Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Still unavailable
Anisimov will miss at least two more games due to his upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful that Anisimov will be ready to return right after the Blackhawks' upcoming bye week, but there's still no guarantee that he'll be fit to play when Chicago returns to action Jan. 20 against the Islanders. Nick Schmaltz has excelled while centering the Blackhawks' second line during Anisimov's absence, so the Russian pivot may end up skating on the team's third line once he returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will be out longer than expected•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Exits game due to injury•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Nets 13th goal Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bags game-winner Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...