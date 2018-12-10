Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Suffers apparent injury

Anisimov required an early trip to the locker room in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Canadiens, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

As noted by Myers, Anisimov absorbed a huge hit from Habs defenseman Shea Weber, and the official game log shows the top-six forward taking only that first shift in the third period before leaving the contest for good. We won't speculate on the severity of the injury, but Anisimov is bound to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Jets.