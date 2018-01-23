Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Takes minus-2 rating in return
Anisimov didn't register a shot on net and recorded a minus-2 rating through 15:30 of ice time (5:52 with the man advantage) during Monday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Russian had missed the previous 10 games with an upper-body injury, and while being on the ice for both goals against wasn't ideal, it was encouraging to see him skate with the No. 1 power-play unit. Anisimov has recorded 20-goal, 40-point showings in each of his first two campaigns with the Hawks, but with 13 tallies and five helpers through 37 games this year, he'll need a strong second half to match those numbers for a third consecutive season.
