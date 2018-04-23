Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Takes small step back in 2017-18

Anisimov scored 20 goals and supplied 11 assists during 2017-18, as he averaged 16:47 of ice time and fired off 130 shots on goal for the year.

Much like his fellow teammates, Anisimov saw a slight drop in his points total, as after posting 42 and 45 points the last two seasons, he slipped down to 31. This was also his lowest points-per-game rate since 2009-10, which is surprising as he largely played with Patrick Kane and enjoyed a steady 2:43 of power-play time per game, along with a strong shooting percentage of 15. Perhaps the decrease falls upon the loss of Artemi Panarin, as Anisimov had just 19 five-on-five points throughout the year. The Russian will return for the second season of his five year deal, and should line up in Chicago's top six again next season -- although after the teams struggles and with free agency upcoming, its certainly unclear who his potential line mates will be.