Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Takes small step back in 2017-18
Anisimov scored 20 goals and supplied 11 assists during 2017-18, as he averaged 16:47 of ice time and fired off 130 shots on goal for the year.
Much like his fellow teammates, Anisimov saw a slight drop in his points total, as after posting 42 and 45 points the last two seasons, he slipped down to 31. This was also his lowest points-per-game rate since 2009-10, which is surprising as he largely played with Patrick Kane and enjoyed a steady 2:43 of power-play time per game, along with a strong shooting percentage of 15. Perhaps the decrease falls upon the loss of Artemi Panarin, as Anisimov had just 19 five-on-five points throughout the year. The Russian will return for the second season of his five year deal, and should line up in Chicago's top six again next season -- although after the teams struggles and with free agency upcoming, its certainly unclear who his potential line mates will be.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Heavy power-play time squandered•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Takes minus-2 rating in return•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will return Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Expected to return Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Returns to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Skates Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...