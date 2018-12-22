Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Tallies seventh goal of 2018-19

Anisimov scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 30-year-old missed four games in the middle of December because of a concussion, but he has a goal and an assist in three contests since returning. With seven goals in 34 games, Anisimov isn't on pace to score at least 20 goals for the fourth straight season, but he is on track to surpass his 31 points from last season, and his plus/minus is much improved compared to what it was in 2017-18. There's also room for Anisimov to improve his 10.4 shooting percentage. He posted a 15.4 shooting percentage last season.