Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Two points in home win
Anisimov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Anisimov drew the secondary assist on Patrick Kane's 34th goal of the season, before adding to Chicago's lead later in the game with his ninth of the year. Prior to Thursday, the Blackhawk's forward last scored Jan. 9. Anisimov is up to 25 points in 54 games in 2018-19.
