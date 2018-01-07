Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will be out longer than expected
Anisimov (upper body) may not be back before the Blackhawks' break that starts Jan. 15, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Head coach Joel Quenneville didn't give a clear timeline, but Anisimov will not play Sunday against the Oilers. There are four more games between now and the bye week, so more updates will likely come ahead of these contests.
