Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will play after missing practice

Anisimov was excused from practice Thursday morning for the birth of his child, but will be in the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Anisimov won't miss the beginning of the Jeremy Colliton era in Chicago and will no doubt also be looking to shake off a four-game goal drought. Considering the Russian is averaging 17:08 of ice time -- including 2:21 with the man advantage -- he should have plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.