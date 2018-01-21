Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will return Monday

Anisimov (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve and suit up Monday against the Lightning, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anisimov will play for his first time since Dec. 28, and he'll look to rejuvinate a slumping Blackhawks team that has lost two straight games, allowing 11 goals in the process. His power-play wisdom could do the trick, as he has lit the lamp seven times this season with the man advantage.

