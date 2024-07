Levshunov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Levshunov had nine goals, 35 points and 44 PIM in 38 contests with Michigan State University as a freshman in 2023-24. Chicago selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old has the potential to become an elite defenseman, but he might start the 2024-25 campaign in the AHL to develop further before making his debut with Chicago.