Blackhawks' Artyom Levshunov: Breaks through for first goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Levshunov scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
In his 40th career game, Levshunov was finally able to find the twine for the first time. His goal gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead in the third period. The 20-year-old blueliner has showed plenty of potential with 12 points, 26 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 blocked shots, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 22 outings this season. Levshunov's spot on the top power-play unit has helped him earn six helpers with the man advantage, and it's that role that should give him decent fantasy value this year.
