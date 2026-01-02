Levshunov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Levshunov has been pretty good since he got scratched Dec. 16 versus Toronto for being late to practice. Over seven games since then, he's racked up a goal and four helpers, with two of those five points coming on the power play. The defenseman is up to two goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net, 24 PIM, 38 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 38 appearances this season. Levshunov is firmly in a top-four role and quarterbacks the top power-play unit, and he's been steady even while Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body) have been unavailable.