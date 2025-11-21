Levshunov had a power-play assist, put two shots on goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Levshunov picked up the secondary helper on Teuvo Teravainen's power-play goal midway through the second period. With the helper, the 20-year-old Levshunov has 11 assists, 21 shots on net, 22 hits and 16 blocks through 19 games this season. While he's still on the hunt for his first career goal, the No. 2 overall selection from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has been an exceptional playmaker this season. Nine of his 11 helpers have been in his last 11 games, proving that his role with the Blackhawks is trending upwards. Look for the young blueliner to lead Chicago's defensemen in assists this season while playing a solid role on the power play. Levshunov is a top waiver-wire target in deep leagues and is developing the category coverage and offensive resume needed to be rostered in standard formats.