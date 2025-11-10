Levshunov recorded two power-play assists, blocked two shots and had two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Levshunov recorded the second multi-point game of his young career Sunday, helping out on power-play goals scored by Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi. Overall, the 20-year-old Levshunov has nine assists, 12 shots on goal, 16 hits and 11 blocks across 15 games this season. The No. 2 overall selection from the 2024 NHL Draft is beginning to carve out a role on Chicago's blue line with his ice time trending upward over the last four games. Seven of his nine helpers have come in his last seven games, and if his name keeps landing on the scoresheet, it's only a matter of time before he starts drawing top-line minutes at even strength. Levshunov is one of the top fantasy stashes in all formats and has the chance to be the top contributor on Chicago's blue line this season.