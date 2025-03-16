Levshunov notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

It took Levshunov just three games to get on the scoresheet for the first time -- he set up a Wyatt Kaiser tally for his first career assist. Levshunov is already handling top-four minutes for the Blackhawks, and he's also getting power-play time. There will be growing pains for the 19-year-old, as he's already taken a minus-5 rating, but he's added seven blocked shots and six shots on net through three outings, so the skills that made him the second overall pick in 2024 are evident right from the start.