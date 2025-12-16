Levshunov will not be in action versus Toronto on Tuesday after showing up late to practice Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Levshunov's absence will see Ethan Del Mastro link up with Connor Murphy on the Hawks' third pairing while Wyatt Kaiser steps into a power-play role. In his last nine appearances, the 20-year-old Levshunov failed to find the back of the net while chipping in two assists, 12 shots and 10 blocks.