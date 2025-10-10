Levshunov got his first point of the 2025-26 campaign, an assist, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Levshunov made Chicago's roster out of training camp and has gotten into each of the Blackhawks' first two games. While it's still early, there's reason to believe the 19-year-old will be a regular with the Blackhawks throughout the year. After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, he had five goals, 22 points and 59 PIM across 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Rockford as well as six assists in 18 outings with Chicago during the 2024-25 campaign. Levshunov has tons of offensive upside, so he's worth keeping a close eye on.