Blackhawks' Artyom Levshunov: Out for rest of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Levshunov (hand) will not play again in 2025-26, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.
Levshunov sustained a fracture in his left hand against the Islanders last week and played through the injury for a few games. The 20-year-old defenseman will now turn his attention to recovering and getting ready for the 2026-27 campaign, but it currently remains to be seen if Levshunov will undergo surgery to address his hand fracture.
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