Levshunov (coach's decision) will return to the lineup in Montreal on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Levshunov was late to practice Monday, and head coach Jeff Blashill decided to discipline the defenseman by sitting him out against Toronto on Tuesday. The second pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Levshunov has one goal, 13 assists, 30 hits, 32 blocked shots and eight assists on the power play in 2025-26.