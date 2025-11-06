Levshunov notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Levshunov was bumped up to the top power-play unit during the game, and it paid off when he helped out on Tyler Bertuzzi's second goal. The 20-year-old Levshunov has four helpers over his last five games. The Blackhawks' tendency to dress seven defensemen allows them to give Levshunov sheltered minutes, but it could also lead to dramatic shifts in ice time if his defensive play slips. He has six helpers (two on the power play), 12 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances.