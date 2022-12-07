Soderblom saved 26 of 29 shots in Chicago's 3-0 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Soderblom dropped to 0-5-1 over his last seven games, which brings the 23-year-old down to 2-7-2 with a 3.19 GAA and .906 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's likely to get the balk of Chicago's starts as long as Petr Mrazek (groin) and Alex Stalock (concussion) are unavailable. Soderblom isn't expected to do well as the starter though, especially given how badly the Blackhawks have played in 2022-23.