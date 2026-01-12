Soderblom (illness) will serve as the backup versus Edmonton on Monday, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports.

With both Soderblom and Spencer Knight (illness) healthy, the Blackhawks will roll with their starter heading into Monday's game. In his 14 outings this year, the 26-year-old Soderblom is 5-7-1 with a 3.87 GAA and .873 save percentage. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, it might be a while before Soderblom makes his next start.