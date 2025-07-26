Soderblom signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Blackhawks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Soderblom will be back with the Blackhawks on a new, two-year agreement following a season in which he held a 10-18-7 record, 3.18 GAA and a .898 save percentage. The 25-year-old has yet to play more than 40 games in a season during his young career, and the presence of Spencer Knight as Chicago's probable starting netminder means that Soderblom will be the backup and likely won't reach 40 games again this season.