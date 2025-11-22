Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Beaten nine times Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom stopped 21 of 30 shots in Friday's 9-3 loss to Buffalo.
Soderblom has started three of the Blackhawks' last six games, but this will probably go down as one of the worst performances of his career. He was on a run of posting a save percentage of at least .900 in three of his previous four outings, a stretch where he'd gone 2-2-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .929 save percentage, so this subpar showing came out of nowhere. Soderblom will aim to recover in his next start, and if the Blackhawks continue to rotate netminders, that game might come against the Wild on Wednesday at home.
