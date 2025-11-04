Soderblom stopped 21 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Soderblom was beaten twice in the second period and once more in the final frame. The 26-year-old has lost in three of his four appearances this season, going 1-2-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .885 save percentage. He's strictly a backup behind Spencer Knight, so Soderblom's upside is limited across all formats, as he's only valuable in specific matchups -- and mainly in deep formats.