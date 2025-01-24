Soderblom will protect the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Friday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Soderblom is coming off a strong performance in Nashville on Jan. 16, stopping 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. He is 6-11-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 20 outings this season. The Lightning lead the league this season with 3.61 goals per game.