Soderblom will protect the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Friday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Soderblom is coming off a strong performance in Nashville on Jan. 16, stopping 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. He is 6-11-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 20 outings this season. The Lightning lead the league this season with 3.61 goals per game.
