Soderblom will tend the twine on the road against the Rangers on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Timesreports.

Soderblom is mired in a five-game losing streak -- he's actually won just once in eight games this year -- despite posting a decent 2.75 GAA and .906 save percentage during the skid. While New York has won just two of its last nine contests, the team still possesses a talented forward group that should put plenty of shots on Soderblom.