Soderblom stopped 38 of 40 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Soderblom snapped a three-game winless drought with an impressive display Friday, as the 38 saves tied a season-high mark for the 25-year-old. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has hurt Soderblom's upside, but all things considered, he's been decent in recent weeks. Over his last 11 appearances, he's gone 5-5-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .900 save percentage.