Soderblom made 31 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Four third-period goals by Chicago gave Soderblom more than enough offensive support to secure his first win since March 1. The 25-year-old netminder had also given up three goals or more in all six of his March outings, stumbling to a 4.13 GAA and .852 save percentage on the month. While Spencer Knight has seen the bulk of the work since being acquired, Soderblom will likely get one more turn in the crease this season -- Chicago wraps up its schedule with back-to-back road games Monday and Tuesday in Montreal and Ottawa