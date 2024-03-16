Soderblom stopped 10 of 14 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Kings.

Soderblom was replaced immediately after giving up the fourth goal to Anze Kopitar at 14:19 of the first period. After winning his last two appearances, Soderblom's poor start Friday was a return to his play from much of the season. He's now at 4-19-1 with a 4.02 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 26 outings. Given his poor performance behind a bad team, the 24-year-old should be left off most fantasy rosters.