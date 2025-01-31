Soderblom turned aside 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old netminder didn't play all that poorly, although he might want another crack at Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally, but Soderblom simply didn't get enough help from his offense during a game in which Chicago never held a lead. He has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .905 save percentage, and while Petr Mrazek has had some struggles of his own lately, Soderblom appears to be letting his chance to claim the No. 1 job slip away.
