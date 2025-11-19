Soderblom stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Soderblom took advantage of a favorable matchup against a Flames team that has struggled to score this season, and his teammates provided plenty of offensive support. Soderblom has gone 3-2-1 this season but seems to be on the rise after posting a save percentage of .905 or higher in three of his last four outings.