Soderblom stopped 35 of 41 shots in a 7-5 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The Blackhawks enjoyed a 5-2 early in the third period, but Soderblom surrendered four goals on eight shots in the final frame. The Blues' seventh marker was scored on an empty net. Soderblom has lost six straight games, dropping to 2-11-1 this year. He has an .870 save percentage in 15 outings in 2023-24, and his 4.15 GAA is the worst in the NHL among goalies who have played in at least 10 contests. Although the 24-year-old likely won't get much worse statistically, Soderblom's fortunes probably won't improve meaningfully as the campaign progresses.