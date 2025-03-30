Now Playing

Soderblom will protect the home net against Utah on Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Soderblom has allowed 17 goals on 107 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-2-2). He has posted a record of 8-17-7 with a 3.17 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 33 appearances this season. Utah ranks 24th in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25.

