Soderblom will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's game in New Jersey, per the NHL's media site.

Soderblom is stuck in an ugly rut, going 0-6-1 over his last eight appearances. Over that stretch, he's registered a 4.45 GAA and an .861 save percentage. Soderblom's last win came against Toronto on Nov. 24. The 24-year-old is 2-12-1 with a 4.07 GAA this season.