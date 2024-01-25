Soderblom allowed six goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Seattle.

It was another rough outing for Soderblom, who allowed a pair of goals in each period Wednesday en route to an 11th straight loss -- his last win came on November 24. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 2-15-1 with an ugly .873 save percentage and 4.07 GAA while backing up Petr Mrazek this season. Mrazek will likely get the nod Thursday when the Blackhawks visit Edmonton.