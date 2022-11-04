Soderblom collected 32 saves during a 2-1 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday.

Soderblom came up big late to earn his first career NHL victory and help the Blackhawks snap a four-game losing skid (0-2-2). Protecting a 1-1 tie in the closing four minutes of regulation, Soderblom denied Kevin Fiala off a rare second-chance opportunity Thursday. The Kings' forward gained control of a rebound and appeared to have an open net, but the rookie reached out to deflect the shot. With Alex Stalock (concussion) sidelined, Soderblom may have earned a chance at back-to-back starts.