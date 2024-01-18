Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Soderblom has a 2-13-1 record, 4.01 GAA and .875 save percentage in 18 contests this season. With Chicago leaning on Petr Mrazek, this will be Soderblom's first appearance since Jan. 5. The Sabres rank 22nd offensively this year with 2.95 goals per game, so this isn't the worst assignment Soderblom could get, but it's hard to have confidence in the 24-year-old goaltender given his struggles this campaign.