Soderblom is set to guard the home crease Saturday against Vegas, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Soderblom has a 1-1-0 record, 1.51 GAA and .956 save percentage in two contests this season. His first two appearances were on the road versus Toronto and Boston, so he's already faced some tough offenses. Soderblom has another challenge ahead of him in Vegas, which is 5-0-0 while averaging 3.80 goals per game.