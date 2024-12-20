Soderblom stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Soderblom has won his last three starts and four of his last five, so the 25-year-old Swedish netminder is on a good run. He's given up two or fewer goals in three of those wins, and even though the 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Dec. 12 is a stain in that five-game stretch, Soderblom still owns a 2.50 GAA and a solid .909 save percentage in that aforementioned period.