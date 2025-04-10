Soderblom will defend the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Soderblom is 0-3-2 in his last five appearances, allowing 22 goals on 138 shots (.841 save percentage). He will face the Bruins who are generating 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25, 28th in the league.
