Soderblom will protect the home net versus Anaheim on Tuesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom made 38 saves in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Nov. 3. He has a 1-3-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .934 save percentage across five appearances this season. Anaheim is coming off a 4-2 victory over Dallas on Monday and ranks 27th in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25. Drew Commesso will be the backup goalie because Petr Mrazek (personal) is away from the team.