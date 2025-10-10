Soderblom stopped 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Getting the nod for Chicago's second game of the new campaign, Soderblom gave up a goal in each period, getting beaten for the winner by Fraser Minten in the extra frame. The 26-year-old netminder is expected to back up Spencer Knight this season, but it's not yet clear how much of a workload that will entail. Soderblom set career bests with 10 wins, a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 36 appearances in 2024-25.