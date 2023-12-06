Soderblom allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Soderblom was solid apart from the second period, where he allowed three goals on 14 shots, before ultimately falling in a shootout. The 24-year-old netminder has struggled a bit of late, going 1-2-1 with an .885 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, he's now 2-8-1 with an .884 save percentage on the campaign. Soderblom should continue to split starting duties with Petr Mrazek, though it's hard to trust either netminder behind an inconsistent Chicago defense.