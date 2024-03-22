Soderblom allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Ducks.
After holding Anaheim off the board in the opening period, Soderblom was tagged for three goals in the second en route to an eventual 4-0 defeat. The 24-year-old Soderblom has allowed four goals in each of his last three outings, going 1-2-0 in that span. He falls to 4-20-1 on the season with an .875 save percentage and 4.02 GAA while backing up Petr Mrazek in Chicago.
