Soderblom turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime but failed to stop any of Montreal's three shootout attempts in Friday's 3-2 loss.

The 23-year-old netminder was sharp during the first 65 minutes, but the Habs' skaters had his number in the shootout. Soderblom is 2-4-2 since becoming part of Chicago's regular rotation in the crease with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save percentage, and those numbers may not be good enough to keep him in the NHL once Alex Stalock (concussion) is cleared to return.